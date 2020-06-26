The K-pop supergroup turns up the bass on the first single from new album.

Watch BLACKPINK's wild video for new, massive banger 'How You Like That'

BLACKPINK is back in your area, and we like it very much, indeed.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has once again proven its might on the global music scene with Friday's release of "How You Like That," the four-piece band's first new single in over a year.

The new song, released as the debut offering from BLACKPINK's upcoming album, borrows bass-heavy, hip-hop-infused inspiration from the group's earlier work before going off the rails and exploding into an epic, dance-pop conclusion popping with wild vocal quirks and heavy-hitting drums.

BLACKPINK also released a music video for the single, which sees members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa performing high-energy choreography in disparate locales, including a bazaar, a lush forest, and a snow-capped oil field dotted with functioning oil derricks because why the hell not!

Though the group has become one of the world's most popular acts, BLACKPINK recently notched its highest-charting song in the United States earlier this year with the release of "Sour Candy," a collaboration with Lady Gaga that appears on the pop icon's sixth solo album Chromatica and debuted at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Further details regarding BLACKPINK's upcoming full-length Korean album have yet to be announced, though the currently untitled set is expected to be released in September. Watch the "How You Like That" music video above.