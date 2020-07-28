BLACKPINK announce debut album to drop later this year
BLACKPINK are about to be in your area once more.
The K-pop girl group announced that their first full-length album, simply titled The Album, will arrive Oct. 2. The lead single, "How You Like That," was released last month, with its music video setting a YouTube record with over 86 million views in its first 24 hours of availability. Another single will drop next month, featuring a "surprise guest." (BTS? We can dream.)
Earlier this year, BLACKPINK also collaborated with Lady Gaga on "Sour Candy," which appeared on the pop icon's album Chromatica. The K-pop quartet have seen a massive ascent in global popularity over the last few years; in 2019 they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, and they are currently the most-followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most subscribers on YouTube.
BLACKPINK's last full release, the EP Kill This Love, dropped in April of 2019.
Related content:
Comments