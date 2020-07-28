BLACKPINK announce debut album to drop later this year

BLACKPINK are about to be in your area once more.

The K-pop girl group announced that their first full-length album, simply titled The Album, will arrive Oct. 2. The lead single, "How You Like That," was released last month, with its music video setting a YouTube record with over 86 million views in its first 24 hours of availability. Another single will drop next month, featuring a "surprise guest." (BTS? We can dream.)

Earlier this year, BLACKPINK also collaborated with Lady Gaga on "Sour Candy," which appeared on the pop icon's album Chromatica. The K-pop quartet have seen a massive ascent in global popularity over the last few years; in 2019 they became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, and they are currently the most-followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most subscribers on YouTube.

BLACKPINK's last full release, the EP Kill This Love, dropped in April of 2019.