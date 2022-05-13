Thickfreakness (2003)

CARNEY: We signed to Fat Possum in December of 2002, and they basically said, "If you can get us everything by December 15, we can have the record ready to come out by spring." So we had to do a cover, and we didn't have any ideas. My brother Mike and I drove to the Super Kmart in Akron at like 1 in the morning, and we're just walking through the store looking for inspiration. I saw the jar of Royal Crown Hair Pomade, and we bought it, and then we did a little photo shoot in my apartment, and Michael scanned it, and it seemed perfect. He made that cover in like two days.

AUERBACH: Perfect. I love that album cover. It's one of my favorites.

CARNEY: We made that record in one day on this antiquated four-track and little eight-track, and then I put all the files into this digital recorder so I could recall the mixes and make it sound much worse. [Laughs] Dan was just moving into a house with his girlfriend that weekend, so I would make a mix and then drive it over to his house and then go home and he would call and be like, "Turn the guitar up," and I'd remix it and drive it back over. This was pre-email, really. Like pre-"being able to send the songs."

AUERBACH: Yeah, CDRs.

CARNEY: I think of that 14 hours [it took to record the album], at least five hours is me driving to Dan's house. [Laughs]