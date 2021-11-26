AirPods Pro are at their lowest prices ever for Black Friday — up to $90 off
AirPods are undoubtedly among the most sought-after wearable tech on the market. Convenient for just about any commuter, fitness enthusiast, podcast listener, and more, the Bluetooth headphones are popular for their discreet look, comfortable fit, and hassle-free wireless design.
Understandably, all that goodness costs a pretty penny. Typically, a pair of AirPods 2nd Generation is $159 on Amazon, while the AirPods Pro, which have active noise cancellation and silicone tips that adapt to the shape of your ear, are $249. An updated version of the original design, the newly released AirPods 3rd Generation, goes for $175 on Amazon, and the over-the-ear AirPods Max cost $549. So that's why it's a really good idea to buy them on sale.
Best Apple AirPods deals at a glance
Whether you're thinking about switching to AirPods, replacing a lost pair, or gifting them to a friend or family member, you'll want to check out these amazing Black Friday deals on AirPods before you make your way to checkout. Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more are treating shoppers to discounts on their AirPods inventories. Right now, you can expect to save up to $120, which is a rare occurrence for the popular tech accessories.
How to pick the right AirPods
With so many AirPods iterations available, you're probably wondering which pair to buy. Starting with the basic AirPods, the 2nd and 3rd Generation models are shaped differently, with the 3rd Generation being a little wider for a better fit in most ears. The 3rd Generation AirPods also have surround sound and a rechargeable battery. Both are equipped with a microphone. On a single charge, the AirPods 2 have five-hour battery life, and the AirPods 3 have six-hour battery life.
Varying price tags aside, the 2nd and 3rd Generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro differ in design, as the AirPods Pro are intended to securely fit your ear with their silicone-tipped buds, which guarantee active noise cancellation. AirPods Pro also have a stronger bass and three microphones in each bud, which comes in handy for phone calls. Plus, they're sweat- and splash-resistant. Also important to note: AirPods Pro have a battery life of 4.5 hours on a single charge.
If you've decided to get the AirPods Pro, know that you have your choice of three different ear tip sizes: small, medium, and large. Apple users with iOS 13.2 or later can use the Ear Tip Fit Test, which can be found in the AirPods field of the Bluetooth menu when you go to Settings. Keep in mind that you may need different sizes for your right and left AirPod.
If you're not one for earbuds and prefer the fit of traditional headphones, then you may want to consider the noise-canceling AirPods Max. Its over-the-ear fit combined with high-quality, wide-frequency sound creates an immersive listening experience. In fact, Apple describes it as "theater-like." The headphones have 20-hour battery life and will send you alerts when 20, 10, and 5 percent charge is remaining.
Keep scrolling to find the best Black Friday deals on AirPods and shop the savings while they last.
Walmart AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $197) at walmart.com
- Apple AirPods 3rd Generation $154 (orig. $179) at walmart.com
Amazon AirPods deals
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $114.99 (orig. $159) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Wireless Charging Case, $149.99 (orig. $199) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $429 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
Target AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $114.99 (orig. $129.99) at target.com
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249.99) at target.com
Best Buy AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro with Charging Case, $189.99 (orig. $249.99) at bestbuy.com
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation, $119.99 (orig. $159.99) at bestbuy.com
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) at bestbuy.com
- Apple AirPods Max, $479 (orig. $549) at bestbuy.com
Staples AirPods Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro $199 (orig. $249) at staples.com
- Apple AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case, $119 (orig. $129) at staples.com
AirPods Accessories Deals
- Fintie Hard Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Case, $9.99 (orig. $29.99) at walmart.com
- Supcase Protective AirPods Pro Case, $18.99 (orig. $29.99) at walmart.com
- Allytech AirPods 3rd Generation Case, $9.99 (orig. $27.99) at walmart.com
- TSV Iridescent Apple AirPods Pro Case, $9.48 (orig. $13.98) at walmart.com
- JSSH Triple-Layer Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Case, $6.89 (orig. $8.61) at walmart.com
- Insten Ear Hooks, $8.99 (orig. $13.99) at target.com
- Insten Fluffy Pom Pom AirPods Case, $10.99 (orig. $16.99) at target.com
- Insten Classic Game Console AirPods Pro Case, $8.99 (orig. $12.99) at walmart.com
- Native Union AirPods Pro Roam Case, $12.99 (orig. $29.99) at bestbuy.com
- Native Union AirPods Curve Case, $6.49 (orig. $19.99) at bestbuy.com
- Proof Labs AirPods Pro Ear Hook Covers, $12.95 (orig. $19.95) at amazon.com
- R-fun AirPods Case Cover with Keychain, $6.79 (orig. $7.99) at amazon.com
