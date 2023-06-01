Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden residency will end next year

After a decade, the pop icon will cease his record-breaking string of performances at New York City's most storied concert venue with 10 final shows.

Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden jointly announced on Thursday that the legendary singer's residency will come to an end next year, a full decade after it began.

The final show of Joel's MSG residency will take place in July 2024. It will mark his 150th performance at the venue.

"I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows — all right already!" Joel said in a statement. "I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career... It's hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here."

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden | Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

Joel first performed at MSG on Dec. 14, 1978. In 2006, he set the record for most consecutive performances by an artist at the venue with 12 — a record he himself broke in 2015 with 13. His current residency began in 2014, with Joel set to perform one show a month for "as long as the demand continues."

"Billy Joel's franchise run has made history – not only for Madison Square Garden, but also for the music industry overall," said MSG Entertainment chief James L. Dolan said in a statement. "150 sold out lifetime shows is a remarkable achievement, and speaks to Billy's extraordinary talent, beloved catalog, and dedicated fanbase. Billy always has a home here at MSG even though the residency is coming to an end with his 150th lifetime performance."

The first of Joel's 10 MSG farewell shows is set for Oct. 20, but New York's not the only place you can see him. He's still got national tour dates with Stevie Nicks in June, August, and September.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.