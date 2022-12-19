Joel has been in residency at the Garden, playing one show a month, since January 2014.

Billy Joel may be the piano man but he won't be singing us any songs Monday night.

The legendary singer had to postpone his final concert of the year at New York's Madison Square Garden due to a viral infection. Joel has been in residency at the Garden since January 2014, playing a show a month "as long as the demand continues," and this month's show would have been his 86th.

Billy Joel Billy Joel postponed his 86th show in his Madison Square Garden residency 'due to a viral infection' | Credit: Taylor Hill/Wireimage

Joel shared the news on Twitter, apologizing for postponing the concert so close to the date, adding that he had hoped to be fully recovered by showtime.

"I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, Dec. 19 Madison Square Garden concert to June," Joel wrote. "I'm so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year."

Reps for Joel did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Piano Man will resume his shows at the Garden with his Jan. 13 and 27 performances before hitting the road with Stevie Nicks for a tour kicking off in L.A. on Mar. 10.