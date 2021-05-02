The 19-year-old hitmaker opened up to British Vogue about her transformation and confronting abuse with her new track 'Your Power.'

Billie Eilish debuts blonde pinup look alongside empowering new song: 'I'm not letting myself be owned'

Billie Eilish showed off a stunning new look for British Vogue on Sunday and opened up about how the transformation relates to her music and other parts of her life.

Blonde and glammed up in a pinup aesthetic, Eilish told the outlet that she's "literally never done anything in this realm at all."

The reveal follows the release of her new single "Your Power," addressed to abusers who exploit girls. Eilish made it clear that her showing off her body doesn't change anything about who she is.

"Don't make me not a role model because you're turned on by me," she added.

Eilish also said that her body "was the initial reason for my depression when I was younger," which is why she wore baggy clothes. The Grammy winner still struggles with disliking parts of her body and the scrutiny that comes with fame. She also anticipated criticism over wearing a corset for the Vogue shoot.

Eilish guessed critics would say, "'If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?' My thing is that I can do whatever I want."

"It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery," she continued. "If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."

She also discussed her disdain for sexist TV and media portrayals where a "classic hot girl" is deemed a "hoe" and not viewed as "wifey" material.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore," Eilish added. "If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f--- it, y'know? Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you."

The interview also touched on Eilish's new music, as the singer said quarantine gave her and her brother Finneas time to make a new album. Writing songs about coming of age and realizing your worth, Eillish said she kindled a love for songwriting and also learned to engineer.

"I've grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it's crazy to think about," she said. "I think change is one of the best gifts in the world."

"Your Power," released Thursday, features Eilish confronting an abuser, who she said was not based on one person, but was a composite of different people.

"It's an open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men," Eilish said. The superstar revealed that when she was younger, she experienced abuse at the hands of an older individual who wasn't a music industry figure. She chose to keep other details private, stressing that she knows so many other people with similar stories.

"It's really not at all about one person. You might think, 'It's because she's in the music industry' — no, dude. It's everywhere," Eilish said. "I don't know one girl or woman who hasn't had a weird experience, or a really bad experience. And men, too — young boys are taken advantage of constantly."

With "Your Power," Eilish has an opportunity to create her own narrative.

"It's about taking that power back, showing it off and not taking advantage with it," she said. "I'm not letting myself be owned anymore."