The Grammy winner says "it's scary to me" that "more people care" about what she posts on social media.

Billie Eilish says the reaction to her Vogue cover transformation 'makes me never want to post again'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish says she never wanted to post on social media again after seeing the reaction to her blonde transformation on the cover of British Vogue. It wasn't because of harsh reactions, necessarily, but rather realizing the amount of people who were paying attention to her.

"I do get excited [by that level of attention]," she told Stephen Colbert during an interview that aired on A Late Show Monday. "I think it more just makes me never want to post again... I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, I don't know. It's scary to me."

Eilish did say the amount of responses she saw was "amazing." The "Bad Guy" singer graced the cover of British Vogue's June cover, sporting a pinup look and blonde hair.

Speaking with the magazine, she anticipated what critics might say about her transformation, since she's been known for wearing baggy clothing.

"'If you're about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn't you show your actual body?' My thing is that I can do whatever I want," she said. "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--- it — if you feel like you look good, you look good."

"It's been crazy," she tells Colbert. "It's been a very weird, surreal week."

NO REUSE Billie Eilish for June British Vogue NO REUSE Billie Eilish on the June 2021 cover of 'British Vogue.' | Credit: Craig McDean

The Late Show host also asked Eilish if she was wearing a "Billie Eilish wig" when she was last on the show a few months back, noting her black and green hair.

"I was just as blonde then as I am now," she said. "I was wearing a Billie Eilish wig. I was, I was, I was. I have pictures from that day... that I took right before that with fully blonde hair and the exact same outfit."

Watch her full interview above.

Related content: