Watch Billie Eilish perform Tiny Desk home concert with brother Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish is making her NPR Tiny Desk concert debut from the comfort of her home alongside brother and best friend, Finneas O'Connell.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, NPR is unable to bring its long list of talented musicians to the usual location, opting instead to send a mock set-up of the desk to Eilish, who is a longtime fan of the musical series.

"So, obviously we are not actually at Tiny Desk because this is a cardboard cutout of it," Eilish says during her appearance. "But it's still real, it's just not in person real. But I'm honored to be here. I've been watching these for years, we have both been watching them for years. And yeah, quarantine's been weird and I know you all feel the same. It's been weird and we don't know how long this is gonna go. There's barely anything that feels like there's any hope in but I think the future is something to be super hopeful in. And the unknown and what is to come...we'll be ok one day, maybe not right now but I think that's what's making me hold on."

Eilish and O'Connell performed "My Future" and "Everything I Wanted," the latter of which she says makes her hope that everyone listening has someone as supportive as her sibling by their side.

"So we're going to hop into 'Everything I Wanted,' which is a song we wrote a while ago. I don't have to go into a crazy amount of detail what the actual song lyrics are about," she said. "This is my brother Finneas, my real brother, and he's my best friend and always has been. And 'Everything I Wanted' is basically about each other and that we feel that we've always been there for each other. I think we all have or should have one person at least that makes us feel like we're never alone."

Watch their full performance below: