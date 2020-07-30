Billie Eilish drops much anticipated single 'My Future'

Billie Eilish is coming to save us with new music, starting with her latest dreamy single.

At the beginning of 2020, Billie Eilish was set to have a hit single tied to the release of a blockbuster movie. Now, with much of Hollywood's future in flux, Eilish is taking control of her own with her latest single "My Future," which is out now.

You can watch the accompanying animated music video to the dreamy "My Future" above. In the video, Eilish ventures through a psychedelic scene of nature as the music soothes our ears, begging the question: "Who needs the Calm app?"

"My Future" is Eilish's first follow-up to her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," which led her to sweep the Big Four at the Grammys earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Eilish teased the release of the song on social media with animation artwork. Her Instagram story also read "i can't wait for this song to be yours."

In February, Eilish premiered her song for James Bond's then-upcoming No Time to Die. At the start of the widespread coronavirus pandemic, the film's release was postponed to November 2020.

Eilish and her brother Finneas (a solo artist in his own right) have kept busy in the quarantine. Billie performed a live stream concert with Finneas in April and the two have performed on online charity events as well. Eilish has been outspoken about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months as well.