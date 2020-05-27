On Wednesday, the singer released a short film in which she slowly undresses while her own voiceover slams those who are quick to body shame and pass judgement. Titled Not My Responsibility and written and produced by Eilish, the video, which originally debuted during the singer’s Where Do We Go? world tour, shows the teen Grammy winner, remove an oversized hoodie, tantalizingly slowly, before slipping off a button-down shirt and eventually a tank top too. She then submerges herself fully in water. "Do you know me, really know me?" she asks in the voiceover. "You’ll have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

The film continues with Eilish commenting on the ways people who don't know her like to judge her. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching, always," she says. "Nothing I do goes unseen." She then makes the point that despite the fact she often wears baggy clothing, hiding her body from view, she is still judged for it or told she isn't womanly because of it, before pointing out how we, as a society, make assumptions about people based on their size. "Is my value based only on your perception?" she concludes. "Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"