Billie Eilish and Rosalía finally release their long-teased collaboration 'Lo Vas A Olvidar'

It happened, it finally happened.

As if the HBO series Euphoria hasn't already given us enough, the new special episode coming this week gave the final push to Billie Eilish and Rosalía to release their collaboration titled "Lo Vas A Olvidar."

While the teaser trailer gave a taste of the song, scoring a dramatic flashback of Hunter Schafer's character Jules saying a tearful goodbye to Zendaya's Rue, the pair of singers just dropped a separate visual for the haunting track.

Eilish and Rosalía have been talking about the song since their breakout year in 2019, with the young Flamenco-inspired singer-songwriter telling EW that the pair met on Instagram and forged a fast friendship. "She's very unique, and I've never seen someone like that. Her energy and her creative mind are so genuine and strong," says Rosalía of the teen music phenom.

Euphoria's special episode, Part 2: Jules, which the song is featured in, premieres Friday on HBO Max before airing Sunday on HBO.

Watch the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" music video above.