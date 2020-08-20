Billie Eilish performs 'My Future' live for first time at DNC, says Trump is 'destroying our country'

Billie Eilish delivered a stirring message ahead of her performance at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, where she sang her new single "My Future" live for the first time.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," Eilish said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

She continued, "That starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who's building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out."

Following her words, Eilish performed the new single alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who played the guitar.

Eilish also tweeted out a video clip and encouraged fans to vote.

The 18-year-old is among numerous entertainers, including Meek Mill, Mariah Carey, and Robert De Niro, who have signed an open letter asking California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators to approve two bills that address police reform.

Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25, Eilish spoke out in support of Black Lives Matter and slammed the All Lives Matter counter-movement.

"We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people," Eilish wrote on Instagram on May 30. "The slogan of #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f—ing matter!!!!!! And they f—ing do!!!!!!"

Tonight marks the third night of the DNC, which will also see performances by Jennifer Hudson and Prince Royce, as well as remarks from VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.