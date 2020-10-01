Billie Eilish releases music video for Bond theme 'No Time to Die'

The name's Eilish. Billie Eilish. And, more informatively, the singer-songwriter has just released the video for her Bond theme "No Time to Die."

The clip was directed by Daniel Kleinman and mixes footage of Eilish with scenes taken from the upcoming 007 adventure, which is set for release Nov 20.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," the singer said in a statement. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

In No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's James Bond is lured back into the spy game by his old CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who asks him for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik, from Top of the Lake). This leads Bond to Cuba and onto the trail of Rami Malek’s mysterious Safin. “He’s really a mean old thing,” producer Barbara Broccoli said of the villain last year.

Watch the video for "No Time to Die" above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.