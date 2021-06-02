Billie Eilish makes our productivity a 'Lost Cause' with new single and video

If there's one thing that's not a lost cause, it's Billie Eilish's new single.

The Grammy winner dropped her latest track, "Lost Cause," and the accompanying music video on Wednesday.

Eilish announced the drop with an Instagram post on Tuesday, showcasing a snippet of her filming the video and shouting lyrics to the song alongside the other women featured in her video.

"'Lost Cause' SONG AND VIDEO OUT TOMORROWWWWW 9AM PT THIS IS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO SEEE," she wrote.

Eilish previously announced the tracklist for Happier Than Ever ("Lost Cause" is No. 7 for those wondering). "this is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," she said of the 16-track album available for pre-sale now via Instagram on Tuesday morning. "i can't even tell you. i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!"

It follows a banner string of years for Eilish, including the success of her revealing Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry and her record-setting Grammy wins for her debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Four of the album's seven released singles went multi-platinum including "Bury a Friend," "When the Party's Over," "You Should See Me in a Crown," and "Bad Guy," which earned Eilish Best Record and Best Song Grammy Awards.

Eilish also made history this past winter when she became the first female artist ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammy two years running.

