After "No Time to Die" and "My Future," this is the Grammy-winner's third single to drop this year.

Billie Eilish has given us another reason to celebrate our futures.

Eilish dropped the new song "Therefore I Am" on Thursday. Included with the release is a music video of her strutting through an empty mall and stealing Chipotle chips, for the culture.

This is her third single to come out this year, following "No Time to Die" and "My Future."

Eilish announced and teased the new track earlier this week on social media, along with artwork of a porcelain head being smashed. "NEW SINGLE “Therefore I Am” OUT THURSDAY 11/12 AT 10AM PT. I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE," she wrote.

"Therefore I Am" is the latest from Eilish, who released the sweeping title track for the since-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die in January, becoming the youngest artist to write and record a theme song for the famed action franchise. A few weeks later she swept the Grammys for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

In May, Eilish gave us a short film titled Not My Responsibility that slammed body-shamers. The 18-year-old singer, who just voted in first presidential election, performed at the Democratic National Convention where she stated that Trump is "destroying our country." Eilish rejoiced along with fans last week at news that the United States would soon be governed by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Eilish is set to release her own documentary on Apple TV+ in February 2021. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry will likely explore the artist's upbringing and her collaboration with brother Finneas.

Check out "Therefore I Am" below: