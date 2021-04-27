Billie Eilish is Happier Than Ever to announce her new album drops this summer

Surprise! Billie Eilish just announced her second studio album Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30.

"this is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," she said of the 16-track album available for pre-sale now via Instagram on Tuesday morning. "i can't even tell you. i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am too!!"

The track listing is as follows:

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn't Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley's Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

The new release follows Eilish's 2019 debut When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? from Darkroom/Interscope Records which was a huge hit for the newcomer, who co-wrote the project with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Four of the album's seven released singles went multi-platinum including "Bury a Friend," "When the Party's Over," "You Should See Me in a Crown," and her biggest hit to date, "Bad Guy," which earned Eilish Best Record and Best Song Grammy Awards. The album itself won multiple Grammys including Album of the Year.

On Thursday at 9 a.m. PT, fans can expect a new single to drop though which song will be released is as yet unknown. Eilish teased the album with a snippet from the title song (above) via Instagram but it is not confirmed it'll be Thursday's debut. The first single from the album, "Therefore I Am," was released in November.

