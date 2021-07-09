The secret's out on Billie Eilish's new song 'NDA,' featuring dare-devil music video

Billie Eilish is letting the secret out on "NDA." The singer released her new track and accompanying self-directed music video on Thursday night, ahead of the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

The song explores the negative effects of her fame, from making a "pretty boy" sign an NDA after being at her house, to having a "stalker walkin' up and down the street," referencing her real experience. In the track, Eilish also contemplates switching to "a new career, somewhere in Kaua'i where I can disappear."

The video for "NDA" features 25 stunt drivers going full-speed around Eilish at night. The video was shot in one take, and used no stunt doubles or VFX for the cars, according to a press release.

The 16-track Happier Than Ever, which drops July 30, includes the previously released "My Future," "Therefore I Am," "Your Power," and "Lost Cause." In April, Eilish unveiled the album cover featuring a stunning blonde aesthetic, which she also showed off in a series of photos for British Vogue.

Earlier this year, Eilish took home two Grammys, giving her a total of seven. In February, the songstress debuted her documentary film, The World's a Little Blurry. She's set to embark on the Happier Than Ever world tour beginning in 2022.

Click here to stream "NDA."