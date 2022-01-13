Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Harry Styles to headline 2022 Coachella festival

Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Harry Styles have been tapped to headline Coachella 2022.

The first weekend of the sold-out festival is scheduled to take place April 15-17 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., while the second will take place April 22-24. Eilish will headline Saturday, while West (who now goes by Ye) will headline Sunday, infusing elements of his signature Sunday Services into the show.

West previously headlined the festival in 2011, while Eilish performed at the 2019 festival, making history as the youngest artist on the bill. The 2022 festival will mark Styles' Coachella debut.

This year's festival comes after two years of delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Coachella festival (as well as its sister festival Stagecoach) was previously postponed from April 2020 to October 2020, and again to April 2021, until getting canceled altogether.

Coachella 2022 Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles to headline Coachella 2022 | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ocean has since been removed from the bill and is scheduled to headline the 2023 Coachella festival, while Scott bowed out in December following the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in November that left 10 concertgoers dead. Megan and Jepsen, however, will finally get a chance to make their desert debut.

Other performers include Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Daniel Caesar, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Maggie Rogers, Ari Lennox, Kim Petras, BROCKHAMPTON, Fatboy Slim, and City Girls.

It remains to be seen if this year's festival will actually move forward due to the surge of COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant. The Recording Academy postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards due to the strain, marking the latest round of COVID-related events and performance postponements and cancellations.

For the full lineup of performers, click here.

Additional reporting by Lester Fabian Brathwaite