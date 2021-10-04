Billie Eilish has a new reason to be happier than ever. The singer will lend her voice to Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas character Sally for two upcoming concerts.

Eilish will join Danny Elfman, who's reprising his role as Jack Skellington, to perform "Sally's Song" accompanied by a full orchestra conducted by John Mauceri at the Banc of California Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!" Elfman said in a statement. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"

Eilish isn't the only performer set to join Elfman at the shows. It was previously announced that "Weird Al" Yankovic is singing "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" as the Lock character, and Ken Page, the original voice of Oogie Boogie, will reprise his role.

This will be the first time a film music concert has been held at the stadium.

Eilish is a longtime Burton fan, and back in May, the director appeared in her video for Vogue, in which celebrity fans asked her questions about her life and music.