Billie Eilish thinks it's 'ridiculous' people care about her body

"I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," she said.

Billie Eilish is rightly confused over why anyone would focus on someone else's body image.

The 19-year-old had been discussing unflattering images of herself – and people's snap judgments on them – when a writer for the UK's Guardian newspaper told her "how weird" it was that her body was "dissected in such a way." Eilish agreed, noting human bodies – at their core – are really just eating and waste disposal machines.

"Yes! I mean, we only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop," she told the publication. "We only need them to survive. It's ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?"

Billie Eilish attends the "Happier Than Ever: The Destination" celebration, presented by Billie Eilish and Spotify, for the new album on July 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Billie Eilish | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Grammy winner is known for purposefully working to control the body image narrative around herself, wearing baggy clothes on stage and during her last album campaign. As an artist, she's tried to put the focus on her music, not what she looks like. Recently, she told Vogue Australia, "it has been so vitally important to have the image that I want, and try to be seen how I want to be seen."

And although the 19-year-old is media savvy, she told The Guardian that when she sees certain types of images on the internet, it has impacted her in negative ways.

"I see people online, looking like I've never looked," she told the paper. "And immediately I am like, 'Oh my God, how do they look like that?' I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, 'Oh God, that makes me feel really bad. And I mean, I'm very confident in who I am, and I'm very happy with my life… I'm obviously not happy with my body"

"But who is?" she added.

In fact, Eilish has a couple of lines in her song, "OverHeated," on her new album, Happier Than Ever, that features some lyrics that addressing unrealistic figures.

"It's completely fine to get work done – do this, do that, do what makes you feel happy," she told the newspaper. "It's just when you deny it and say, 'Oh, I got this all on my own, and if you just tried harder, you could get it.' That makes me literally furious. It is so bad for young women – and boys, too – to see that."