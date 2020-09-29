A documentary about Billie Eilish is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters

At 18 years old, Billie Eilish has a Grammy, a James Bond theme song, and now the singer is getting her own documentary film.

Apple Original Films announced Monday that Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, directed by R.J. Cutler (The September Issue, The War Room), is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ in February 2021.

The company released a teaser video today for the film featuring footage of the "Bad Guy" singer as a kid. The doc will likely explore the artist's upbringing and her collaboration with brother Finneas.

Eilish, born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, shot to fame in the last few years as audiences and critics celebrated her vocals, vulnerable lyrics, and ability to blend genres. Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released to acclaim in 2019, and she swept the Grammys the next year, with wins for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Eilish was the second artist to win in all four major categories in one night after Christopher Cross accomplished the feat in 1981.

She also recently released the title track for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, becoming the youngest artist ever to write and record a theme song for the famed action franchise.

In her music and on social media, Eilish has also been outspoken about social issues like voting, Black Lives Matter, and body shaming. The singer, who just became eligible to vote, performed at the Democratic National Convention where she stated that Trump is "destroying our country." In May, Eilish dropped a short film titled Not My Responsibility that slammed those who are quick to body shame and pass judgment.