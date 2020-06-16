Big Time Rush reunite over Zoom to sing 'Worldwide' 10 years after its release

A decade later, fans worldwide still can't get enough of "Worldwide."

The boy band Big Time Rush recently reunited over Zoom to perform the song, 10 years after its original release.

In a video posted by Carlos PenaVega on the YouTube channel he runs with his wife, Alexa PenaVega, fellow Big Time Rush members James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, and Logan Henderson join him to sing an acoustic version of "Worldwide" from the comfort of their own homes.

In the video's description, PenaVega writes of how the group has begun working together again, saying, "These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much. They have also made us want to stay connected with each other. We got inspired to record and sing together again seeing how many smiles our check-in video created weeks back."

PenaVega was referring to a video posted on the band's Twitter account in late April, in which they shared a message of hope and first hinted that their hiatus, which began in 2014, is over.

For those who didn't end the aughts still watching Nickelodeon, Big Time Rush is the name of both the band and the musical comedy TV series they starred on for four years.

They had since gone on to work on their own solo music, and some members appeared on reality shows like Dancing With The Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.

Watch the video above to hear how they sound singing "Worldwide" these days.