Big Sean says 'IDFWU' 'wasn’t a diss' to Naya Rivera: 'She liked it'

Big Sean is clearing the air about the intention behind his hit 2014 song "I Don't F— With You."

In a new interview with Vulture, the rapper said he would've never made the track — which is thought to be about his breakup with his ex-fiancée Naya Rivera — in light of her tragic death.

"That’s a tough question to answer because I’m still processing a lot of that," Sean said when asked if he regrets the track. "I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her."

"She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her," Sean continued, explaining that the song "wasn’t a diss to her" and that he even played it for Rivera.

"She knew about it, and she liked it," he added. "We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

Rivera, known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee, was found dead in July after going missing during a boat trip on a California lake. She was 33.

Previously, Sean told Complex that while "IFWU" was not entirely about Rivera, the last verse did allude to their breakup. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2013, getting engaged later that year before breaking up in 2014. Months later, Rivera married Ryan Dorsey while the rapper began dating Ariana Grande. Rivera and Dorsey later divorced and shared custody of their son Josey, 4.

Rivera was initially reported missing after spending the day with her son on a rented canoe at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif. After the actress' passing, Sean shared a tribute to her on Instagram.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero!" he wrote. "Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

He continued, "I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya"