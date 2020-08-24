Big Sean reveals release date for long-awaited new album

"When I turned 30 and I moved to Slash’s old house in Beverly Hills," he said of his tipping point. "It’s like a dream house, a dream neighborhood. And I was the most unhappy I’ve ever been in my life, and that really don’t make sense because these are some of the things that I always wanted. That’s when I realized that all these things that are conditional can’t really give me the unconditional love that I was in dire need of. That you come to a point in life where you realize that the car, the house, whatever it is that you thought you wanted, was just a temporary fix. And what I really was looking for was the fulfillment that only following your heart and being passionate can give you. I took some time to work on myself and I was able to have a good therapist, good mentors… I truthfully feel like it’ll really shine through on the full album."