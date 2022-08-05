Tina Knowles blesses newswoman's adorable Beyoncé-themed traffic report

"Now, if you're just waking up, I hope that you had some 'Sweet Dreams,' but traffic is getting 'Heated,' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit."

Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" has broken through to the spirit of a Philadelphia traffic reporter.

NBC10 personality Sheila Watko mounted her own personal Renaissance as she caught the attention of Tina Knowles with a hilarious traffic report that served — and really served — two purposes: informing Pennsylvania commuters of automobile patterns and entertaining the rest of us with a piece of Beyoncé-themed performance art.

"Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you 'Say My Name.' Now, if you're just waking up, I hope that you had some 'Sweet Dreams,' but traffic is getting 'Heated,' and it's starting to 'Break My Soul' just a little bit," Watko said at the top of her daily report, going on to work several titles of Beyoncé songs into her coverage. "If you're thinking it seems slower than usual, it's not just 'All Up in Your Mind' — it is slower because all lanes are closed in both directions."

Beyoncé's mother shared the clip on Instagram, writing, "This Soo cool!," to which Watko responded on Twitter: "I will NEVER recover from Ms. Tina posting my Beyonce traffic report to her IG yesterday."

The rest of Watko's routine included references to Beyoncé's 2007 Shakira collaboration, "Beautiful Liar"; 2011's "Countdown"; the Dreamgirls tune "Listen"; a "'Formation' of traffic cones" on the road; and a "'Partition' with the right lane" impeding the flow of cars.

Watko's peer, anchor Keith Jones, closed the clip with a reference of his own: "Sheila Watko, you 'Run the World.'"

Watch Watko's clip — which has been viewed almost 50,000 times ok TikTok — above.

sheila watko, beyonce Philadelphia traffic reporter Sheila Watko caught Tina Knowles' eye with her hilarious Beyoncé-themed morning update. | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Sheila Watko/Tiktok

