Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Queen Beyoncé has issued a royal birthday decree on the Renaissance tour: Wear silver in her presence.

"Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22," Beyoncé wrote Wednesday on her Instagram Story, referencing her upcoming Sept. 4 birthday. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!"

Dressing for a Beyoncé concert in 2023 became a fun, communal challenge for fans, as the 41-year-old began sharing photos of the Renaissance tour's best-dressed attendees via her website.

"When you just finished your fit and Beyoncé request something totally different," one fan tweeted. "I'm so heated."

Since kicking off her Renaissance tour in May, the concert series — promoting the performer's 2022 album of the same name — earned glowing reviews from fans and critics alike, and has sold out all of its dates so far.

Beyoncé's final Renaissance show is slated for Oct. 1 in Kansas City.

