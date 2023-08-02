Instead of saying Lizzo's name, Beyoncé is seen in several fan videos repeating the last name of Erykah Badu, who previously commented on the superstar's hat.

Beyoncé seems to have skipped over Lizzo's name in the lyrics of her "Break My Soul" remix during a Renaissance tour performance amid a lawsuit against the "Truth Hurts" singer alleging sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.

Several fan videos from Tuesday's Foxborough, Mass. stop appear to show Beyoncé nixing Lizzo's name from the reworked version of her hit song, which samples Madonna's "Vogue" and includes lines honoring Black women in music, from Rihanna to Whitney Houston and Nina Simone.

In the videos, when Beyoncé gets to a portion of the track where she'd normally sing "Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl'" (as she did in earlier performances), the 41-year-old pop star instead repeats Erykah Badu's last name — though in one angle Lizzo's name still appears on a screen above Beyoncé on stage.

Fans primarily interpreted the moment in two ways: Some saw it as Beyoncé avoiding a reference to Lizzo amid the lawsuit controversy, while others pointed out that the former Destiny's Child member also nixed Kelly Rowland's name from the song and noted that it could have been a reference to Badu's recent Instagram comment about inspiring the "Alien Superstar" singer's hat.

A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment, and representatives for Lizzo did not respond to EW's request for comment on the lawsuit.

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal ; Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 Beyoncé; Lizzo | Credit: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lizzo has long declared her adoration for Beyoncé, including when she honored the Grammy-winning icon during her own acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Beyoncé, in the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform. My sister, she got me out of school — It was literature, I'm good," Lizzo said through tears in February as she accepted the Record of the Year honor. "You changed my life. You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel — I was like, 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives. I love you!"

Lizzo also shared a video of her attending the Renaissance tour in June in which she got emotional watching Beyoncé sing her name during the "Break My Soul" remix.

Watch Beyoncé's performance of "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" from the Foxborough Renaissance tour stop above.

