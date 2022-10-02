Beyoncé is heaping some much-deserved praise on baby sister Solange after she scored a piece for the New York City Ballet.

In an Instagram post, the Renaissance woman called Solange a "visionary" and the piece she composed, for Play Time choreographed by Gianna Reisen, "phenomenal."

"My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you," Bey began. "You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep."

Mrs. Carter added, "Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," quoting a line from "Cozy" off her seventh studio album, Renaissance — for which we have yet to get any visuals (speaking of visionary) but that's neither nor there.

Tina Lawson, Solange, and Beyoncé at the premiere of Solange's first score for the New York City Ballet

Solange is the second woman of color, behind Colombian-Canadian musician Lido Pimienta, to compose a score for the NYCB. This is the younger Knowles' first time creating such a piece, but it should come as no surprise that she, indeed, has the range.

Aside, and sometimes in conjunction with, her albums — 2016's masterful A Seat at the Table and 2019's stunning When I Get Home — the Grammy winner has debuted performance art pieces around the world from Hamburg, Germany's Elbphilharmonie to L.A.'s Getty Museum.

Knowles also grew up with ballet as part of her childhood in Houston, particularly the work of Lauren Anderson, who became one of the first Black principal dancers at a major American company when she pirouetted to the top of the Houston Ballet.

According to The Cut, Beyoncé and Knowles matriarch Tina Lawson quietly slipped into their seats at Lincoln Center and left almost immediately afterwards, though they reportedly snapped some proud family phone pics when Solange took her bow.

As for the woman of the hour, Solange shared a series of photos from the night on her own Instagram with the simple caption, "Heart so full."