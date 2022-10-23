A slide on an art auction at the Wearable Art Gala broke the news, meanwhile, a homing pigeon is expected to drop those visuals aaaaaaaaany day now.

Beyoncé may have announced her Renaissance world tour in the most Beyoncé way possible

Beyoncé continues to rewrite the rules of the pop icon playbook, from changing the days artists release their albums to dropping an album without a single visual — and Tiffany's doesn't count, mama.

Now, the Bey Hive has something else to buzz about: the Renaissance world tour. Mrs. Carter seemingly announced the tour, launching next summer, at an auction for the Wearable Art Gala where a concert ticket package, valued at $20,000, was on offer.

Beyonce Renaissance album Beyoncé announced her 'Renaissance' 2023 tour with an auction at the Wearable Art Gala. | Credit: Genevieve Tate for Parkwood Entertainment

On Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, Calif., the Gala, founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, auctioned off a "UNIQUE opportunity" to see the Renaissance tour at any of its "national and international destinations around the world."

The package included two first class plane tickets, a three-night hotel stay, and two tickets to "one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time," the Renaissance 2023 Tour. As if that weren't incentive enough, you'll also get a guided backstage tour from the alien superstar's mom, Knowles-Lawson.

Bidding for the auction item reportedly reached $150,000, which is a steal compared to what the rest of us will have to pay when those tickets finally go on sale to the general public.

Beyoncé's reps had not responded to EW's request for comment at time of publication.