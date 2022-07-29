Queen Bey meets the Queen of Disco on "Summer Renaissance," which samples Summer's 1977 smash hit "I Feel Love" — with a twist.

Hearing Beyoncé's vocals melt into the lush soundscape of one of the most iconic songs of all time feels — as American royal Donna Summer might say — so good.

The legendary pop star closes out her new album, Renaissance, with a high-energy tribute to the Queen of Disco on the track "Summer Renaissance," which samples Summer's 1977 smash "I Feel Love."

Songwriters Summer, Pete Bellotte, and Oscar-winning mastermind Giorgio Moroder are credited as co-writers on the track, which lifts sounds from "I Feel Love" 45 years after the club hit reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"It's so good, it's so good, it's so good, it's so good, it's soOoOOoo goOooOoood," Beyoncé croons on the song, channeling the style of Summer's original vocals as they appear on the tune. Later, Beyoncé adds her own lines: "I'm gonna trust you, even though we met tonight / I'm going to take you all the way / Baby, can I take you all the way, you sexy motherf---er?"

Beyonce, Donna Summer Beyoncé samples Donna Summer's 'I Feel Love' on new album 'Renaissance.'

Though she hasn't revealed much about Renaissance, even in the weeks leading up to its release, Beyoncé said Thursday in an emotional note posted on her website that the album was a tribute to the "fallen angels" of club culture who deserved more recognition than society gave them in their prime.

Renaissance's lead single, "Break My Soul," also samples a classic club tune, Robin S.' house banger "Show Me Love," while renowned artist Grace Jones appears as a featured performer on album cut "Move."

Renaissance is available now.

