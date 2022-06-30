Beyoncé's reveals jaw-dropping Renaissance album cover

Beyoncé is riding up on a big glowing horse to save us all.

The singer unviled the cover art for her highly anticipated 2022 album, Renaissance, and to say it offers an eyeful would be putting it mildly.

Channeling her best Lady Godiva, Queen Bey is the knight in shining, carefully placed body armor that we need in these trying times.

The star shared the image to Instgram on Thursday, noting that the powerful photo is an extension of the freedom and empowerment she experienced while making the album.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the caption reads. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

Bey went on to express how the experience of crafting the record proved to be a "beautiful journey," then invited those of us living in her world (so all of us) to "release the wiggle" — a reference to the album's lead single, "Break My Soul."

The rest of the caption reads: "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom." It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

We shall release the wiggle, our queen. All hail the wiggle!

The Beyoncaissance will officially be upon us on July 29 when the album drops. The release marks her first studio album since 2016's Lemonade.

In the meantime, you can enjoy "Break My Soul" below.

