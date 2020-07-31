When Beyoncé uncharacteristically gave fans an early heads-up that she had a new visual album coming, we just couldn't wait to experience it — and now Black Is King is finally here.

The feature-length Disney+ original adds visuals to songs like "Brown Skin Girl" and "Mood 4 Eva," from her companion album The Gift, which was released in conjunction with the 2019 reboot of The Lion King starring Beyoncé as Nala.

As the trailer indicated, the film features famous faces like Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, and Jay-Z, and tells a reinterpretation of the Lion King story that shares lessons "for today's young kings and queens" to learn.

Behind the scenes, Beyoncé worked with her longtime collaborator and co-director Kwasi Fordjour, and brought in a variety of African filmmakers to work on the project, including Blitz Bazawule, director of The Burial of Kojo (currently streaming on Netflix).

Black Is King was shot in locations all over the world, from Los Angeles to West Africa, pulling together a group of actors and dancers for powerful tableaus and vibrant choreography.

Watch the film streaming now on Disney+.