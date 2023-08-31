Mayor Carter thanked the Bey Hive, noting that this is her "gratitude tour."

Beyoncé reacts to being named Mayor of California city, poses with the key to Santa Clara

It may not be Album of the Year, but Beyoncé got at least one major honor this year when the city of Santa Clara, Calif., named her their honorary mayor during her Renaissance World Tour stop.

Queen Bey posted a pic of herself with the key to the city on her Instagram, along with a sign that read, "Say Hey Mayor Carter."

Fans caught their new mayor's reaction to the accolade at the concert in a video posted to TikTok.

"I'm so excited, I'm so happy to be on this stage," Bey said, wearing yet another new tour look, this one featuring a chunky platform boot.

"You know, today is special because today, I am the mayor," she announced to the cheering crowd in Levi's Stadium, adding a "Thank you!" and a giggle.

"This is my gratitude tour," the temporary Santa Clara mayor continued. "I don't take any of this for granted. I know after 25 years I'm still able to do what I love and it's because of your loyalty, because of your prayers. I'm so grateful for y'all."

The Renaissance World Tour is already Beyoncé's highest grossing tour to date, with a whole month of shows left to add to her ever-expanding coffer.