Beyoncé urges protesters to remain 'focused' after arrests in George Floyd case

In a new message to Black Lives Matter protesters following the arrests of the other three officers in the George Floyd case, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter urged everyone to "remain aligned and focused" because it's not over.

"The world came together for George Floyd," reads a message the "Lemonade" singer shared on her Instagram page. "We know there is a long road ahead. Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice."

Floyd, a Minneapolis resident, was killed at the age of 46 after a local police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Following nationwide protests against racism and police brutality after video of the incident emerged, Chauvin was taken into custody and his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder. The three other officers on the scene, including two who restrained Floyd, were also arrested for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Knowles previously shared a video of herself online calling for "justice for George Floyd." She said, "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain," she said. "No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human... Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved."

She then pointed her fans to a Change.org petition that called for the other officers on the scene of Floyd's death to be fired and charged.

Roc Nation, the company of Knowles' rapper husband JAY-Z, also took out a full-page newspaper ad in publications across the country dedicated to Floyd. The ad repurposed quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's address in 1965 Selma, Alabama.

"Only way we can really achieve freedom is to somehow hunker the fear of death. But if a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live," it read. "Deep down in our nonviolent creed is the conviction — that there are some things so dear, so things so precious, so things so eternally true, that they are worth dying for."

Other celebrities getting involved on the ground for demonstrations include John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, Tessa Thompson, Ellen Pompeo, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Kehlani.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.