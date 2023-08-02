Sibley, 28, was stabbed at a gas station in Brooklyn after being confronted by a group of men for dancing to the singer's Renaissance album.

Beyoncé pays tribute to fan fatally stabbed after voguing to her music: 'Rest in Power O'Shae Sibley'

Following the senseless killing of O'Shae Sibley, Beyoncé has posted a tribute to the young man stabbed at a gas station in New York after voguing to her music.

The homepage of the "Break My Soul" singer's website features a brief message: "Rest in Power O'Shae Sibley."

Her album Renaissance, released a year ago, is a joyous dance album celebrating Black queerness and the ballroom scene where voguing originated.

The incident occurred Saturday night at a Brooklyn gas station, according to reports. Sibley, a professional dancer and choreographer, and his friends were filling up their car and voguing to Renaissance when a group of men allegedly approached, using gay slurs, and told them to stop dancing. An altercation ensued and Sibley, 28, was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sibley had reportedly told the men harassing he and his friends to stop using gay slurs and that "there is nothing wrong with being gay."

"They murdered him because he's gay, because he stood up for his friends," Sibley's friend Otis Pena said in a Facebook video.

No arrests have been made but police are seeking a young man in his late teens in connection with the killing.