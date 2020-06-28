Beyoncé announces new visual album 'Black is King' set to debut on Disney+

Beyoncé is activating the beyhive with the announcement of her new visual album Black is King, based on the music from 2019's The Lion King: The Gift. The film, written, produced, and directed by Beyoncé, is set to debut via Disney+ on July 31 to coincide with the anniversary of Disney's live animated The Lion King that saw the popular singer and actress voice Nala.

A release from the streamer explains the visual album, which was in production for a year, reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. It follows the voyages of Black families, throughout time, who are honored in this tale about a young king’s transcendent journey whose ancestors help guide him toward his destiny.

Variety reports guest artists will include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, and Salatiel.

Watch the trailer for the film below: