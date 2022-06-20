Beyoncé drops new dance single 'Break My Soul'

'Break My Soul' is the first single from Bey's upcoming Renaissance, due out July 29.

Beyoncé is trying to break our souls — and the internet — with her new single, "Break My Soul."

The Grammy winner dropped the first single (below) from her upcoming album Monday night, a little earlier than the planned midnight release. The soulful and bouncy dance track samples 1993's "Show Me Love" (writers Allen George and Fred McFarlane get co-writing credit on "Break My Soul"). In addition to producing alongside Beyoncé, The-Dream and Tricky Stewart also share co-writing credit, along with Jay-Z, BlaqNmilD, and Big Freedia, who Bey collaborated with on "Formation."

The icon first shared the news about the track Monday morning on social media — not through a traditional post, but by editing her profile on Twitter and Instagram to reflect the news. That followed the singer's announcement last week that Renaissance, her first studio album since 2016's Lemonade, would arrive on July 29.

The unveiling of "Break My Soul" dovetails with the celebration of Juneteenth, which took place on Sunday and is observed as a holiday today. In 2020, the star released her single "Black Parade" on Juneteenth.

Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars Credit: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Columbia Records teased Renaissance, which is subtitled "act i," on social media last Thursday, with Tidal, Spotify, and Apple quickly following suit. A source tells Variety that the album will feature "both dance and country-leaning tracks," as well as contributions from Raphael Saadiq and Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit "Halo."

Beyoncé recently performed the Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive," which she recorded for the film King Richard, as the first musical number at this year's Oscars ceremony. She also received her first Daytime Emmy nomination for the theme song she wrote for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson's Facebook Watch series, Talks with Mama Tina.

