Bey is back! Beyoncé's new album, Renaissance, will drop next month

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter loves a reveal. And today, we got one.

The 28-time Grammy winner is preparing to release her latest album, Renaissance, next month. Her label, Columbia Records, posted the news on social media, which suggests this will be the singer's seventh studio album and her first studio album since Lemonade drenched the airwaves in 2016.

The teaser imagery features a black square box with the words "act i. RENAISSANCE." The same image was shared by Tidal, the music streaming service owned by Knowles-Carter's husband, Jay-Z. Spotify and Apple also spread the word.

So when exactly can we expect the project? That would be July 29, when Renaissance drops.

Knowles-Carter's website is already decked out in Renaissance imagery. There are currently "pre-save" and "pre-add" options for the album on Spotify and Apple Music, as well as Renaissance-inspired merch on her e-store.

The album is expected to feature 16 tracks. The phrase "act i" suggests this could be a multipart musical experience.

Since releasing Lemonade, Knowles-Carter has been a busy queen bee in the Beyhive. She provided the voice of Nala in the live-action/CGI remake of The Lion King, for which she also produced and curated the soundtrack. She then dropped the visual album The Lion King: The Gift, which premiered on Disney+ in 2019 and only semi-recently became available on music streaming platforms.

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé will usher in a new 'Renaissance' next month when her next album drops. | Credit: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty

The singer also recorded a 2018 joint album with Jay-Z called Everything Is Love and made the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which came out in 2019.

Knowles-Carter most recently performed the Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive," which she recorded for the film King Richard, as the first musical number at this year's Oscars ceremony.

If all that wasn't already a renaissance, now we gotta try to wrap our heads around what could be in store this summer.

