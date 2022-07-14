Don't stop the TikTok with all of Beyoncé's jams.

The Beyoncaissance hits TikTok as Grammy winner brings over all her music

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is officially on TikTok! And so is all her music.

The Grammy winner brought over her entire catalog, from her most recent single "Break My Soul" to classics like "Halo" and "Single Ladies," to the social media video platform on Thursday.

The singer addressed all the love she's received for "Break My Soul" in her very first TikTok, showcasing some of the many videos fans have made to her club jam.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé is on TikTok! And so is her music library | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" Beyoncé wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B"

After only an hour since posting the video, Beyoncé already racked up 3.3 million followers.

"Break My Soul," off her upcoming album Renaissance, dropped in June and gave the megastar her first solo Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single since 2016's "Formation."

Renaissance will release in full this July 29.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.