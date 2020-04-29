Beyoncé hops on remix of viral Megan Thee Stallion hit 'Savage'

In what fans have been praying to happen ever since Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion broke out last year, her hometown hero Beyoncé jumped onto the remix of her viral hit "Savage" for not one, not two, but three verses.

The song, which was quickly released on TIDAL after a snippet leaked online Wednesday, is actually a charity single with all the proceeds benefiting Bread of Life COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston, Texas.

Proving the new version is a full remix, Megan updates the fun, cocky track with some new bars of her own, creating a back and forth between her and one of her musical heroes.

After a quick intro setting the tone for the fire that follows, Beyoncé uses her first rap verse to show fans she has been keeping up to date with what everyone has been doing in quarantine. Rapping "Hips Tik Tok when I dance / On that demon time, she might start an OnlyFans," Beyoncé not only nods to how the original version of "Savage" became a viral TikTok challenge that everyone from Normani to Janet Jackson participated in, but jokes about joining the pay-per-view platform OnlyFans that many different entertainers have been creating accounts for now that everyone is staying at home.

Megan has long been vocal about her love for Beyoncé, and after she posted pictures of them meeting on New Years this year, many hoped she would get her wish to work with the superstar.

Listen to "Savage (feat. Beyoncé) [Remix] here on TIDAL.

