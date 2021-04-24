Beyoncé marks fifth anniversary of Lemonade: 'One of my favorite pieces of art'

Hold up: Beyoncé has something to say.

The singer marked the fifth anniversary of her Grammy-winning album Lemonade on Friday, expressing her gratitude for fans' and listeners' embrace of the record. Lemonade was released on April 23, 2016 to immediate and widespread acclaim (including a rare A+ review from EW).

"I'm grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. "I'm so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art. As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today."

Featuring the hit singles "Formation," "Sorry," and "Hold Up," Lemonade grapples with Beyoncé's emotional journey in the wake of her husband Jay-Z's infidelity, exploring themes of Black feminism, trauma, and African American history. It's widely considered Beyoncé's supreme musical achievement to date; last year, EW named the record among our 30 essential albums of the last 30 years, with critic Leah Greenblatt writing, "Galvanized by marital betrayal, Bey unleashed the manifesto of a woman in crisis — and also in total command of her singular talent."

Originally available exclusively on Tidal, Lemonade arrived on all other streaming platforms on its third anniversary in 2019.