The Queen brings her Renaissance World Tour to the Levi Stadium in the city formerly known as Swiftie Clara.

Everybody say, 'Heeeey, Mayor Carter': Beyoncé to be named honorary mayor of Santa Clara

Okay, Santa Clara, it's time to get in formation. There's a new mayor in town and she don't take no guff.

Beyoncé will be named honorary mayor and given the key to the Bay Area city ahead of her tour stop at Levi's Stadium.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Beyoncé performing on 'Renaissance' World Tour. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mrs. Carter brings her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour to Levi's on Aug. 30, her fifth visit to the stadium. Named after her critically-acclaimed seventh album, the Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm in May and has already become her highest grossing tour ever with still another 10 stops to go.

"The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé's upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi's Stadium," Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement to The Mercury News. "Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement."

City officials have also extended Santa Clara's curfew one hour so that Mayor Bey can play till 11 pm. The "Break My Soul" singer has reportedly been a "repeat offender" of the curfew in the past, but one would assume the mayor can slay as long as she cares to.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, has just gotten over its last superstar honorary mayor, Taylor Swift, who played Levi's Stadium back in July. On that occasion, in lieu of a key to the city, Santa Clara renamed itself Swiftie Clara.

So, guess we couldn't float a Beyoncé Clara? A Santa Beyoncé? Though that last one sounds like Bey's getting ready to sleigh not slay. Never mind, the key is fine.

