Hear Beyoncé's stirring new song 'Black Parade,' dropped on Juneteenth

Beyoncé marked Juneteenth with a surprise new song, dropping the stirring single "Black Parade" late Friday night. The song, co-written by the singer's husband, Jay-Z, celebrates black heritage and empowerment amid the ongoing movement for racial justice.

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power," Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post announcing the song.

The song's lyrics allude to the protests that have followed George Floyd's killing by a white police officer ("Rubber bullets bouncin' off me/Made a picket sign off your picket fence") as well as the singer's Southern roots (Beyoncé was born and raised in Houston) and African heritage. "I'm goin' back to the South... Where my roots ain't watered down," she sings as the song begins.

Shortly before releasing the song, Beyoncé also launched Black Parade Route, an online directory of black-owned businesses. According to her website, the initiative will benefit a Black Business Impact Fund through the star's BeyGOOD Foundation, which will "support Black-owned small businesses in need."

"Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," Beyoncé wrote on her website.

You can listen to the new song below.