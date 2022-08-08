The Renaissance single marks the superstar's first solo chart-topper since "Single Ladies," though Beyoncé has hit No. 1 with Ed Sheeran and Megan Thee Stallion collabs in the interim.

Beyoncé's lands first solo No. 1 song in 14 years with 'Break My Soul'

Beyoncé just put a ring on her first solo No. 1 hit since "Single Ladies" dropped 14 years ago.

"Break My Soul" — the lead single from her critically lauded Renaissance album — has reached the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time the former Destiny's Child leader's has sat atop the American song ranking on her own since 2008.

The 40-year-old has notched other hits at No. 1 since 2008, though they were all collaborations with other artists, including 2017's "Perfect Duet" with Ed Sheeran and the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion banger "Savage Remix."

Beyonce Renaissance album Beyoncé dedicated 'Renaissance' to her gay uncle Johnny | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs for Parkwood Entertainment

"Break My Soul" debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in June, and rose to No. 6 before reaching its peak position this week.

The single kicked off Beyoncé's Renaissance album era, marking a sonic departure from the sounds heard on her 2016 album Lemonade. She has called the project an ode to the "fallen angels" of club culture as it highlights various dance genres originated by Black artists throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s, and dedicated the full body of work to her gay uncle, Johnny, whom she also references in the LP's lyrics.

Renaissance — featuring contributions from Grace Jones, Pharrell Williams, Big Freedia, and an epic Donna Summer sample — also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Beyoncé one of only a select few artists in history who've occupied both No. 1 slots on the Billboard albums and singles rankings in the same week.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: