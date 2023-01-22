Beyoncé welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the stage for a performance of "Brown Skin Girl" in her first live show in four years.

The mother-daughter duo wowed an invite-only crowd in Dubai to celebrate the launch of the city's luxurious new hotel The Atlantis Royal on Saturday night. In clips circulating on social media, Beyoncé introduced her 11-year-old daughter and collaborator on the song from her 2019 Lion King live-action companion album as her "brown skin girl."

"Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter," Beyoncé said. "If you love a brown-skinned woman, I want you to help us sing this."

Blue Ivy, one of three children Beyoncé shares with husband Jay-Z, descended onto the stage in a red ensemble that complemented her mother's regal yellow gown.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for Disney

Blue Ivy, who also has writing credits on the song, won her first Grammy Award in 2021 for her contributions to "Brown Skin Girl." She also makes an appearance in the star-studded music video alongside grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and little sister Rumi, as well as Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Beyoncé's performance in Dubai also marks her first live concert since the release of her acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance last summer, though she reportedly did not perform any songs from the Grammy-nominated project. Some of the hits she belted out during the exclusive show include "Crazy in Love," "Naughty Girl," "Beautiful Liar," and "Be Alive," the latter of which was penned for the King Richard soundtrack.

At last year's Academy Awards, Blue Ivy similarly joined her mom for a performance of "Be Alive," which was televised from a tennis court in Compton, Calif. in homage to film subjects Selena and Venus Williams. The eldest Carter child was among a group of young backup dancers clad in yellow, as seen below.

Watch Beyoncé welcome Blue Ivy to the stage in Dubai above.