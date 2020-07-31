The superstar's music video drops as part of her Black Is King visual album release.

Beyoncé flexes royal might in Already music video

Beyoncé's Black Is King is roaring into existence with a little help from a ferocious music video.

After dropping her new visual album Friday morning on Disney+, the icon released an accompanying clip of the project's tune "Already" featuring Major Lazer and Shatta Wale.

The video sees Beyoncé shifting from stylized indoor locales to sprawling outdoor environments, including a scene where she's perched in a tree covered in vivid body paint.

"Already" originally appeared on Beyoncé's 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, which the singer created with inspiration from Disney's photorealistic remake — for which Beyoncé also voices a character — of the classic 1994 animated feature.

