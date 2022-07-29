"I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early."

Beyoncé is saying "thank you" — and for more than just Whoopi Goldberg calling her "Beyoncé."

The Grammy-winning superstar addressed her album Renaissance leaking in full ahead of its proper release on Friday, crediting her legions of followers for making sure her new material wasn't heard until Queen Bey was ready.

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank ya'll enough for your love and protection," she wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep."

Those who waited were treated to a lush soundscape filled with sounds inspired by Black artists working in genres that gained popularity in the '70s, '80s, and '90s, including disco, house, and pop.

RENAISSANCE by Beyonce Beyoncé has revealed the cover for her 2022 album 'Renaissance.' | Credit: Parkwood Entertainment

On Thursday, Beyoncé dedicated the album to her gay uncle, Jonny, who helped raise her and introduced her to the various styles of music that appear on the album.

"A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album," she wrote on her website shortly before Renaissance dropped. "Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you."

Renaissance is available now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: