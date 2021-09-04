Oprah, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and many more celebrate Beyoncé's 40th birthday

All hailed the Queen on Saturday, as the entertainment industry came out in droves online to wish Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday.

"You've given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are," Cox said. "You've given us a blueprint for excellence, that when we think you can't surpass yourself, you do. No pressure!"

"The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now, then the fact that you've done so with such kindness and such grace... To say I admire you — there's just not a word for it," said Swift.

"The 40s are everything you have been waiting for!" said Winfrey, who also posted a longer video tribute on Twitter, adding, "It's the beginning of everything. I think life starts, really starts, right here... You already know the most important things in life are being surrounded by family, being able to grow and give to your children a sense of kindness and caring and wellbeing in the world — you're already doing all of that, so you just need to continue."

"Everybody loves you, Beyoncé, but just know, Megan Thee Stallion really loves you," said the "Savage" rapper, who also shared a photo of herself and the singer at the 2021 Grammys on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEENNNN."

Other tributes came from Beyoncé's Dreamgirls costar Jennifer Hudson, who tweeted, "Dreamgirls will never leave you! Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce ! I love u!", and from Miss Piggy of the Muppets, who also appeared in the Harper's Bazaar video. "So happy to see you on the cover after I turned it down," she quipped.

Beyoncé's parents, Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles-Lawson, also shared birthday messages of their own. Her father posted a collage accompanied by the Destiny's Child song "Birthday," while her mom shared an old interview, in which Beyoncé discussed all the things she hoped to accomplish, accompanied by footage of her accomplishing those things.

"Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby," Knowles-Lawson wrote. "Thank you for Forty years of love-filled, inspiring, joyful, proud momma moments."

It may be Beyoncé's birthday, but her fans should be getting a gift soon: the singer recently revealed that her next album is on the horizon, after five years without releasing a solo project.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I've been in the studio for a year and a half."

See more birthday tributes to Queen Bey below.