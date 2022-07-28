9. "Check on It"

A good old-fashioned bop, "Check on It" didn't change the musical landscape or anything, but it's a party starter and a fan fave, as Bey acknowledged in Homecoming when she told the Coachella audience, before the chorus kicked in, "I wanna see y'all do the dance." And when Beyoncé says she wants to see you dance, she means it — she even added a playful but still totally serious "I'm watching." Let's hope the Hive limbered up before even thinking of stepping a sandaled foot on that hallowed ground.

"Check on It" checked into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on Feb. 4, 2006.